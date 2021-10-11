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Mariah Carey TAKES FALSE VACCINATION -SHARE
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317 views • October 11, 2021
Many celebrities and "important" figures have been captured in video taking the vaccine but it is evident they are all using prop needless, servings without needles, servings without vaccine in it etc etc This is one more who belongs to the Elite trying to foul us all.
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