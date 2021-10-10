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FAKE JABS COMPILATION -COVID 19 ACTORS AND CELEBRITIES CAUGHT ON CAMERA FAKING JAB
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378 views • October 10, 2021
FOR THOSE WHO ARE WAKING UP TO THIS LIE HERE IS A COMPILATION ON CAMERA OF IMPORTANT PEOPLE "GETTING THE JAB" BUT OF COURSE THEY WONT GET THAT POISON ON THEM
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