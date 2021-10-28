P.2 John Skerritt, TGA Australia, restricts Ivermectin, at his legal peril. MVI_8695

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On September 10th 2021, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration, for which Adjunct Professor John Skerritt has direct responsibility, placed restrictions upon the prescribing by doctors of Ivermectin, effectively banning its prescription for Covid-19 treatment or prophylaxis. This is a despicable act, and will cause unnecessary suffering and even deaths from people who develop Covid-19 symptoms, and for whom Ivermectin would be a relatively safe, inexpensive, and efficacious treatment.