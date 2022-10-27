"Bulldozers and Raindrops": people become as "Deer in the Headlights" to the truth.

An unusual title, yes, but its about analogies I've used over the years to give more insight into the way we see so many people acting like they are as "deer in the headlights" when we try to share the truth of our times with them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.