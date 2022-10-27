"Bulldozers and Raindrops": people become as "Deer in the Headlights" to the truth.

An unusual title, yes, but its about analogies I've used over the years to give more insight into the way we see so many people acting like they are as "deer in the headlights" when we try to share the truth of our times with them.







Links referenced:





Stew Peters/Karen Kingston video:





Old Fashioned Solutions Cartoon (PDF download):





Video series "The Sky is Blue":

Part 1:

Part 2:



Part 3:



Part 4:



Part 5:



Part 6:









