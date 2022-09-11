The sky is Blue - part 5 of 6

Also broadcast and released as an audio series in 2017, then uploaded to youtube as a video series in 2018, this series is also for the layman who would appreciate simplified analogies to help explain how the Bible really once was and again should be, our world's one and only law document.

The heart of this series gets into natural man's struggle with his evil instinct in ever wanting to silence his conscience and thereby allow "self" to guide his life and social interactions. But the Bible teaches us to put "self" behind us and let our YHWH-given "hearts of flesh" be our guide in life, in learning how to compassionately think of "others".