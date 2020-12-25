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99 Year-Old Abused by COVID Christmas Lockdown!
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67 views • December 25, 2020
99 Year-Old Abused by COVID Christmas Lockdown! Marxist defined "useless eaters" tormented on Christmas Day! 99 year-old on Lockdown isolation since March 2020. Perfectly healthy the entire time. Barbarically quarantined twice for no reason. Wants family members to visit her on Christmas Day and come in but family prohibited!
This senior cannot hear. Communication only with scrawled notes through window!
Crying in agony. Inside is a Communist ban on all Christmas decorations - as is nationwide across Communist Canada. COVID death stats are the same for all flus - but an entire nation is too dumb to admit it. Marxist Trudeau and Tam have an entire nation of elderls locked down and banned from families at Christmas. Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As Dr. Hodgenson of Misericordia emphasizes, there is no need for a Lockdown of any kind due to COVID: https://www.brighteon.com/4645441e-5ca0-4a6a-b427-2cc4a903db0d
This senior cannot hear. Communication only with scrawled notes through window!
Crying in agony. Inside is a Communist ban on all Christmas decorations - as is nationwide across Communist Canada. COVID death stats are the same for all flus - but an entire nation is too dumb to admit it. Marxist Trudeau and Tam have an entire nation of elderls locked down and banned from families at Christmas. Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As Dr. Hodgenson of Misericordia emphasizes, there is no need for a Lockdown of any kind due to COVID: https://www.brighteon.com/4645441e-5ca0-4a6a-b427-2cc4a903db0d
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