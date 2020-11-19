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New! Whistle Blower Tells All on COVID!
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715 views • November 19, 2020
New! Whistle Blower Tells All on COVID! Dr. Hopkinson with stellar credentials is the Edward Snowden of the COVID hoax! Get this around ASAP! Canadian military fully integrated into Canadian health services to force immunizations (violating Charter) within 24 hours of vaccine approval! This eminent Canadian whistle blower sounds the alarm on the COVID scam!
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