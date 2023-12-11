M.O.A.R Dr. Shiva Whistleblower Data Analysis in Kim DotCom X Space: Summary Reel

Dr. Shiva advocate for a System Approach to Health analyses #MOAR data released by Kiwi Whistleblower, Brian Young in Kim DotCom X Space.
The greater part of Dr. Shiva's presentation was in my mind, off-topic, where he promoted and advocated his System Approach To Health. I have excluded this part of his presentation from this Summary Reel. Those wishing to view the Dr. Shiva Presentation in its entirety, can find it linked below:
Steve Kirsch has responded to Dr. Shiva's presentation in his own X Space. I will publish this once editing is finalised. Here it is:
https://www.brighteon.com/79b7827f-3a8b-4d32-a118-fc215504a675
SOURCE VIDEO: Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE - MIT PhD Analysis of NZ "Whistleblower" Data. THE Real Solution. - With Kim Dotcom
https://rumble.com/v40l7zn-dr.shiva-live-mit-phd-analysis-of-nz-whistleblower-data.-the-real-solution..html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
