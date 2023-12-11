Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
M.O.A.R Dr. Shiva Whistleblower Data Analysis in Kim DotCom X Space: Summary Reel
channel image
NZ Will Remember
33 Subscribers
39 views
Published a day ago

Dr. Shiva advocate for a System Approach to Health analyses #MOAR data released by Kiwi Whistleblower, Brian Young in Kim DotCom X Space.

The greater part of Dr. Shiva's presentation was in my mind, off-topic, where he promoted and advocated his System Approach To Health. I have excluded this part of his presentation from this Summary Reel. Those wishing to view the Dr. Shiva Presentation in its entirety, can find it linked below:

Steve Kirsch has responded to Dr. Shiva's presentation in his own X Space. I will publish this once editing is finalised. Here it is:

https://www.brighteon.com/79b7827f-3a8b-4d32-a118-fc215504a675
SOURCE VIDEO: Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE - MIT PhD Analysis of NZ "Whistleblower" Data. THE Real Solution. - With Kim Dotcom

https://rumble.com/v40l7zn-dr.shiva-live-mit-phd-analysis-of-nz-whistleblower-data.-the-real-solution..html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow

Keywords
nzvaccineinjurieskimdotcomdrshivalizgunnvaxxcrimesmoar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket