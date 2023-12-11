Create New Account
M.O.A.R: Steve Kirsch Responds to Dr. Shiva Critique of whistleblower data in X Space SUMMARY REEL
NZ Will Remember
Published 19 hours ago

Dr. Shiva in a Kim DotCom X Space, described the MOAR New Zealand Vaccine data release as a "Nothing Burger" and largely refutes Steve Kirsch's findings.  Steve Kirsch responds in an X Space.

The interactive format of this X space, means that Kirsch's response is scattered throughout the presentation, intermingled with viewer responses/interactions.

nzstevekirschlizgunnexcessmortalityvaxxinjuriesvaxxcrimesmoarvaccinedata

