M.O.A.R: Steve Kirsch Responds to Dr. Shiva Critique of whistleblower data in X Space SUMMARY REEL

Dr. Shiva in a Kim DotCom X Space, described the MOAR New Zealand Vaccine data release as a "Nothing Burger" and largely refutes Steve Kirsch's findings. Steve Kirsch responds in an X Space.
The interactive format of this X space, means that Kirsch's response is scattered throughout the presentation, intermingled with viewer responses/interactions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.