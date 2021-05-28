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Dr. Brian Tyson Says: "Restrictions Are Political, Not Medical"
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50 views • May 28, 2021
Credit to One America News Network
A doctor told One America News that COVID-19 related restrictions are based on politics, not science. Pearson Sharp sat down with Dr. Brian Tyson who warned that governors like California's Gavin Newsom are just abusing their power.
Source: https://rumble.com/vhnulr-doctor-says-covid-19-restrictions-are-political-not-medical.html
"It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game' Dr Roger Hodkinson
https://www.brighteon.com/ccd1bcbd-fdf3-4ece-bf2a-252899144270
A doctor told One America News that COVID-19 related restrictions are based on politics, not science. Pearson Sharp sat down with Dr. Brian Tyson who warned that governors like California's Gavin Newsom are just abusing their power.
Source: https://rumble.com/vhnulr-doctor-says-covid-19-restrictions-are-political-not-medical.html
"It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game' Dr Roger Hodkinson
https://www.brighteon.com/ccd1bcbd-fdf3-4ece-bf2a-252899144270
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