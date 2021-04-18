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"It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game' Dr Roger Hodkinson
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70 views • April 18, 2021
Dr. Roger Hodkinson speaks truth.
"Nothing works to stop the spread of this virus through society, Nothing could work, nothing did work and nothing will work. This virus must just be allowed to run its course"...........
"Nothing works to stop the spread of this virus through society, Nothing could work, nothing did work and nothing will work. This virus must just be allowed to run its course"...........
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