Getting definitions straight; conspiracy to harm & kill = genocide

The crime of genocide may take place in the context of an armed conflict BUT ALSO in the context of a peaceful situation!

That last part is easily overlooked as things seem to be back to normal. However, their plan is continuing, thus the scientific, chemical, pharmaceutical and mind control experimentation without our free consent goes against respect for human dignity and respect for human rights. No clean food, water or air. What is that called? Genocide.

Inform people. Make it easy for God to see who knew about it and still went along with the evil agenda for only the Truth will set you free.

