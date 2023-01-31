The Nazi roots of the Brussels EU

My video about the Nurenberg trials of IG Farben

That video showed already the importance of the cartel in profiting off the war, but after having read this book, it had a leading role!! Not only that, important IG Farben figures continued after WW2 in top positions (BASF, Bayer, Hoechst/Sanofi/Aventis) Walter Hallstein having been heavily involved in the "nazi protection law" became president of the EU Commission with dictatorial powers over 500 million european citizens. The european parliament only elected for the buhne, without any law making powers. So if you wondered why these times and tactics look much like those in the Nazi times, you're right, those are the same powers making a third attempt at taking over world power. Their "greater Germany" from Hallestein his speech in 1939 meant NWO, gesammtstaat. With the help of powerful freemasons, their maffia way of doing business, blackmail, bribery, murder, false flag operations, propaganda, fraud and punishing whistleblowers, they took our money to build our own AI prison where oppositon to their regime would no longer exist. But people are waking up, and that gives hope. Do NOT comply. Expose their evil plan. The truth will set us free. We have God on our side.

