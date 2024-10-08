"If he [Trump] Loses I'm F*cked!" - Elon Musk talks to Tucker Carlson about what will happen to him if Trump loses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If he [Trump] loses I'm F*cked!" - Elon talks to Tucker about what will happen to him if Trump loses.
I posted the full interview and another short clip too yesterday, if interested in hearing more. Cynthia
Here's the full interview:
https://www.brighteon.com/fa2ae828-7733-441f-8869-632e614456c6