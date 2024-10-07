Tucker Carlson - "Elon Musk is all in" - Oct 7, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1843375397024485778
Elon Musk is all in.
(0:00) Elon Musk Is All in on Donald Trump
(6:35) Providing Starlink to Victims of Hurricane Helene
(9:22) If Trump Loses, This Is the Last Election
(21:49) The Epstein and Diddy Client List
(33:38) Vaccines
(35:49) The Movement to Decriminalize Crime
(50:22) Gavin Newsom
(53:11) Europe’s Declining Birthrate
(57:02) We Need Religion
(1:08:04) Why Is There So Much Anti-Human Messaging?
(1:19:33) AI and the Woke Mind Virus
(1:43:01) Musk’s Role in a Trump Administration