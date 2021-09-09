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MASS MILITARY SEPARATIONS ARE LESS THAN 90 DAYS AWAY [2021-09-05] - CORPORAL ALICIA GUTIERREZ-RUDDE, USMC (VIDEO)
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1477 views • September 09, 2021
MASS MILITARY SEPARATIONS ARE LESS THAN 90 DAYS AWAY [2021-09-05] - CORPORAL ALICIA GUTIERREZ-RUDDE, USMC (VIDEO)
Soon there will only be Globalist Communist Liberals in the military. The Pro-America/Pro-Constitution/Pro-Freedom Conservatives are being forced out of the military in mass because we are refusing the "UNLAWFUL ORDER" to take the Depop Jab. The New World Order puppets will shun and shame us until the vaxxed are all dead, then they will be begging for us to go back on duty. Hopefully there are many employers out there that will not discriminate against all the fired military members that stood up against the Communist Criminal regime.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
TIME FOR ALL PEOPLE TO RESIST THE GLOBALIST'S COVID-19 PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC & NWO AGENDA - RAND PAUL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTHhWajENxCa/
THE US MILITARY, UN, & NATO ARE ALL VITAL PARTS OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER [2021-07-31] - VEEDUBCHIC
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVvDHHFRWl5G/
THE MILITARY IS "SUPPOSEDLY" FIGHTING FOR YOUR FREEDOMS WHILE LOSING THEIR FREEDOMS [2021-08-23] - JUSTIN NELSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b5d23592-55a4-4557-b32d-2319bc1e30e5
MASS MILITARY SEPARATIONS ARE LESS THAN 90 DAYS AWAY [2021-09-05] - CORPORAL ALICIA GUTIERREZ-RUDDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1B786YmtWZyM/
MILITARY MEMBERS NEED TO JUST SAY NO TO THE COVID DEATH JAB, NO MATTER THE THREAT - DR. LEE MERRITT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f6AdwuMtYwV/
Alicia Gutierrez-Rudde (aka Alicia_Lifts @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@alicia_lifts?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Soon there will only be Globalist Communist Liberals in the military. The Pro-America/Pro-Constitution/Pro-Freedom Conservatives are being forced out of the military in mass because we are refusing the "UNLAWFUL ORDER" to take the Depop Jab. The New World Order puppets will shun and shame us until the vaxxed are all dead, then they will be begging for us to go back on duty. Hopefully there are many employers out there that will not discriminate against all the fired military members that stood up against the Communist Criminal regime.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
TIME FOR ALL PEOPLE TO RESIST THE GLOBALIST'S COVID-19 PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC & NWO AGENDA - RAND PAUL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTHhWajENxCa/
THE US MILITARY, UN, & NATO ARE ALL VITAL PARTS OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER [2021-07-31] - VEEDUBCHIC
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVvDHHFRWl5G/
THE MILITARY IS "SUPPOSEDLY" FIGHTING FOR YOUR FREEDOMS WHILE LOSING THEIR FREEDOMS [2021-08-23] - JUSTIN NELSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b5d23592-55a4-4557-b32d-2319bc1e30e5
MASS MILITARY SEPARATIONS ARE LESS THAN 90 DAYS AWAY [2021-09-05] - CORPORAL ALICIA GUTIERREZ-RUDDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1B786YmtWZyM/
MILITARY MEMBERS NEED TO JUST SAY NO TO THE COVID DEATH JAB, NO MATTER THE THREAT - DR. LEE MERRITT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f6AdwuMtYwV/
Alicia Gutierrez-Rudde (aka Alicia_Lifts @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@alicia_lifts?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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