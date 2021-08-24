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THE MILITARY IS "SUPPOSEDLY" FIGHTING FOR YOUR FREEDOMS WHILE LOSING THEIR FREEDOMS [2021-08-23] - JUSTIN NELSON (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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THE MILITARY IS "SUPPOSEDLY" FIGHTING FOR YOUR FREEDOMS WHILE LOSING THEIR FREEDOMS [2021-08-23] - JUSTIN NELSON (VIDEO)

⁣SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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TIME FOR ALL PEOPLE TO RESIST THE GLOBALIST'S COVID-19 PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC & NWO AGENDA - RAND PAUL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTHhWajENxCa/

THE US MILITARY, UN, & NATO ARE ALL VITAL PARTS OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER [2021-07-31] - VEEDUBCHIC
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVvDHHFRWl5G/

THE MILITARY IS "SUPPOSEDLY" FIGHTING FOR YOUR FREEDOMS WHILE LOSING THEIR FREEDOMS [2021-08-23] - JUSTIN NELSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b5d23592-55a4-4557-b32d-2319bc1e30e5

MASS MILITARY SEPARATIONS ARE LESS THAN 90 DAYS AWAY [2021-09-05] - CORPORAL ALICIA GUTIERREZ-RUDDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1B786YmtWZyM/

Justin Nelson (aka hack_passive_income) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@hack_passive_income?lang=en

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
medical mafianew world orderdepopulation agendaplandemicscamdemicmrna bioweapon
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