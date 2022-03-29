Mark of the Beast, hidden Secret in the Book of Revelation

Revelation 6:9And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:In the above verse it is not clear who were killed for the Word of God and for the Testimony that they held. However, when we go to Revelation 20, we are directly told who were these people who held the Testimony:Revelation 20:4... I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, NEITHER HAD RECEIVED HIS MARK UPON THEIR FOREHEADS, OR IN THEIR HANDS; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.By the way, the Greek word that is translated beheaded means cut off, truncate like when a tree is "hewn down". Like in the Book of Daniel, Messiah shall be cut off. Read this very important Study posted on Brighteon:I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of JesusSo far we have been able to identify among these Souls who were under the Altar of God, that there were Saints who were killed for the Testimony of Jesus, but who were the other ones who were killed for the Word of God?Revelation 18:24And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.We just found out that the other Souls who were killed for the Word of God were the Prophets of the Old Testaments.Revelation 16:6For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy.Which City has shed the Blood of the Prophets of the Old Testament and also the Blood of the Saints who held the Testimony of Jesus?Matthew 23:34 Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.Luke 13:34 O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, which killest the prophets, and stonest them that are sent unto thee; how often would I have gathered thy children together, as a hen doth gather her brood under her wings, and ye would not!35 Behold, your house is left unto you desolate...In Revelation 14, prior to the fall of the City, we have the Proclamation of the Three Angels:1st Angel: The hour of the Judgment of God is Come. Revelation 14:72nd Angel: Babylon is fallen. Revelation 14:8Then the 3rd Angel gave us the key to solve the Enigma of the Mark of the Beast:Revelation 14:9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,Prior to the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD, the religious leaders of the Temple were involved in the worship of the Devil and demonic spirits. They were marking devotees with the spiritual Mark of the Beast: the abominable Anointing of spiritual Prostitution.The Saints who held the Testimony of Jesus were persecuted, were beaten in the Synagogues and many of them were killed by the Jewish Cleric class and the populace. Jesus prior to to his Crucifixion had advised the Saints to flee from City to City. In Revelation 20:4 (that you have previously read in the beginning of this Study) it is revealed that the Saints of the Early Church who were killed for their Testimony, "had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, NEITHER HAD RECEIVED HIS MARK UPON THEIR FOREHEADS, OR IN THEIR HANDS".Not only Folks in Jerusalem had the innocent Blood of the Prophets and of the Saints on their Hands but they also had the forehead of a Harlot:Revelation 19:2For true and righteous are his judgments: for he hath judged the great whore, which did corrupt the earth with her fornication, and hath avenged the blood of his servants AT HER HAND.Revelation 17:5And upon HER FOREHEAD was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.Just like the False Gospel Businessmen of our Time, the religious leaders of the Temple of Jerusalem, were "filthy rich" selling Doctrines of Devils and Anointing from the lowest Hell:Revelation 18:23And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for THY MERCHANTS were the great men of the earth; for by THY SORCERIES were all nations deceived.Related Studies on BrighteonThe Seventh Trumpet and the End of the WorldDid you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the False Prophet come to your Church?