This Is A Good vs. Evil Fight
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago |

This Ain’t Politics

* You want to play cutesy time? You’re in the wrong game right now.

* These people we’re playing against are not playing for political victory.

* Call liberalism what it is: evil.

* We are dealing with obvious a-holes and liars, not with simple policy debates.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 24 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2k5qsy-60-minutes-goes-full-pravda-ep.-1997-04242023.html


• Tucker Carlson: Good vs. Evil

https://www.brighteon.com/5e563b30-95b6-4522-a7d2-98962eae09af

