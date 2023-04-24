This Is A Good vs. Evil Fight

This Ain’t Politics
* You want to play cutesy time? You’re in the wrong game right now.
* These people we’re playing against are not playing for political victory.
* Call liberalism what it is: evil.
* We are dealing with obvious a-holes and liars, not with simple policy debates.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 24 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2k5qsy-60-minutes-goes-full-pravda-ep.-1997-04242023.html
• Tucker Carlson: Good vs. Evil
https://www.brighteon.com/5e563b30-95b6-4522-a7d2-98962eae09af
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.