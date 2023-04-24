Tucker Carlson: Good vs. Evil

None of this makes sense in conventional political terms. When people decide that the goal is to destroy things — destruction for its own sake, “hey let’s tear it down” — what you’re watching is not a political movement. It’s evil.
What do these two conditions [good and evil] produce?
Good is characterized by: order; calmness, tranquility, peace, lack of conflict; and cleanliness.
Evil is characterized by their opposites: violence; hate; disorder; division; disorganization; and filth.
If you are all in on the things that produce the latter basket of outcomes, what you’re really advocating for is evil.
The Columbia Bugle | 21 April 2023
https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1649601516783665153
