Tucker Carlson: Good vs. Evil

None of this makes sense in conventional political terms. When people decide that the goal is to destroy things — destruction for its own sake, “hey let’s tear it down” — what you’re watching is not a political movement. It’s evil.

What do these two conditions [good and evil] produce?

Good is characterized by: order; calmness, tranquility, peace, lack of conflict; and cleanliness.

Evil is characterized by their opposites: violence; hate; disorder; division; disorganization; and filth.

If you are all in on the things that produce the latter basket of outcomes, what you’re really advocating for is evil.





The Columbia Bugle | 21 April 2023

https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1649601516783665153

