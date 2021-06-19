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6/19/21- Pence Knew! Did he Tell Trump? Dr. Simone Gold Told Him! HerTestimony being removed! Watch before its down. Cheat sheet for Ivermectin by FLCCC.
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440 views • June 19, 2021
1. Simone Gold: amazing discussion! Told Pence Witheld it from Trump. Watch and Share please: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/brad-barton-interview/
2. CHEAT SHEET!! Ivermectin bodyweight chart. FLCCC I mask Prevention protocols! https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf
3. Spike protein interview Dr. Biddle reveals spike protein danger!https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge
4. Del big tree discusses Biddle, McCullough and others Spike protein awareness! https://www.brighteon.com/1ea535b0-72e7-4066-abf8-678bc48df365
5. Hodkinsin interview! Start at 30 min. Notice of liability. https://www.brighteon.com/925e35f4-0bb5-455b-a9c6-f9d5be45e0cc
6. Face masks sent to lab!!https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2021/06/15/a-group-of-parents-sent-their-kids-face-masks-to-a-lab-for-analysis-heres-what-they-found-n2591047
7. Really Graceful: financial reset: Covid distraction: https://youtu.be/XzhxtScHqxo
8. Blackrock and the financial reset: https://rumble.com/vij9zr-the-fixx-one-thing-leads-to-another.html
9. Corey’s Diggs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/take-action-financial-takeover-your-bank-account-blackrock-envestnet-yodlee-and-the-federal-reserve/
10. McCullough interview, explains global conspiracy! https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
11. Dark horse: Pfizer data ovaries! https://youtu.be/Tb_7E12VDE4
12. Dark horse : front line doctors being ignored! Why? The system prevents it! https://youtu.be/sXApSn7t4yg
13. Dark horse : Dr Pierre Kory! Ivermectin https://youtu.be/kSWjl-JOIqs
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. CHEAT SHEET!! Ivermectin bodyweight chart. FLCCC I mask Prevention protocols! https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf
3. Spike protein interview Dr. Biddle reveals spike protein danger!https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge
4. Del big tree discusses Biddle, McCullough and others Spike protein awareness! https://www.brighteon.com/1ea535b0-72e7-4066-abf8-678bc48df365
5. Hodkinsin interview! Start at 30 min. Notice of liability. https://www.brighteon.com/925e35f4-0bb5-455b-a9c6-f9d5be45e0cc
6. Face masks sent to lab!!https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2021/06/15/a-group-of-parents-sent-their-kids-face-masks-to-a-lab-for-analysis-heres-what-they-found-n2591047
7. Really Graceful: financial reset: Covid distraction: https://youtu.be/XzhxtScHqxo
8. Blackrock and the financial reset: https://rumble.com/vij9zr-the-fixx-one-thing-leads-to-another.html
9. Corey’s Diggs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/take-action-financial-takeover-your-bank-account-blackrock-envestnet-yodlee-and-the-federal-reserve/
10. McCullough interview, explains global conspiracy! https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
11. Dark horse: Pfizer data ovaries! https://youtu.be/Tb_7E12VDE4
12. Dark horse : front line doctors being ignored! Why? The system prevents it! https://youtu.be/sXApSn7t4yg
13. Dark horse : Dr Pierre Kory! Ivermectin https://youtu.be/kSWjl-JOIqs
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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