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TROUBLING SCIENCE EMERGING ON SPIKE PROTEIN BY THE HIGHWIRE WITH DEL BIGTREE
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1437 views • June 05, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

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The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://thehighwire.com

Heart Inflammation In Youth Recently Vaxxed by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (7:29)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VQ6AEoCW3Sgk

What’s Really Going On In India by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (20:58)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FAWQgDYPkkfa

Pressure Continues On Virus Origin by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (17:06)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDseC61686g5

The Covid mRNA Injection Epidemic by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (1:21:01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ic8y3i3LCMb

A Coming Covid Catastrophe by Geert Vanden Bossche via The Highwire with Del Bigtree (1:04:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7n3oKgYkzkdC

To All Authorites, Scientsts And Experts Around The World, To Whom This Concerns: The Entre World Populaton.
by Geert Vanden Bossche
https://mcusercontent.com/92561d6dedb66a43fe9a6548f/files/bead7203-0798-4ac8-abe2-076208015556/Public_health_emergency_of_international_concert_Geert_Vanden_Bossche.01.pdf

Is Covid-19 A Bio-Weapon? by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (52:51)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tBF1c3K7HfSC

The Big Vaccine Spin by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (3:59)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DkAf3Vq8h1Ma

School Bans Vaccinated Teachers by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (27:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BhfaFs9CYKkr

Evidence Vaccine Safety System Is Failing by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (27:43)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/acngwnEqOwUB

Why Did The CDC Silence The Million Dollar Harvard Project Charged With Upgrading Our Vaccine Safety Surveillance System?
by Truth Snitch
https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/2021/04/10/why-did-the-cdc-silence-the-million-dollar-harvard-project-charged-with-upgrading-our-vaccine-safety-surveillance-system-by-truth-snitch

Pfizer's Child Covid Vaccine Trial by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (5:36)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W8VzXJ2BWIGu

Third Pfizer Shot Needed?! by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (7:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PlqPJSTuJAOW

Bye Bye, AstraZeneca And Johnson & Johnson! by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (3:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wCEJD6qqYwo5

J&J Vaccine Halted by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (24:43)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P8eq6sipIWMY

Dangling The Carrot by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (1:46:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JIUhctBjII5J

‘The Biggest Experiment Ever Done’ by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (24:51)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nd1e1n7nE1CT

Mercola: "The Problem Is The Technocrats" by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (34:39)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9QceUcdK1U0L

Technocratic Tailspin by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (1:41:35)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ts4dM3Ve7izp

"They Are Almost Kidnapping Your Child" by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (12:12)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v1XNeXPucYxm

Canceling Critical Thinking by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (29:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxoQVGjjNYpL

Israel Makes Residents Show Papers by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (5:33)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/COshkByJe7Hd

Covid PCR Testing Fraud Uncovered by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (23:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vLteGCYIeuv

Mother Victimized By Covid Crazy Judge Dale Cohen by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (15:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gxy7tWjc2dpl

Maskless Melanie Joseph Pleads For Help After Son Removed From Her Care By Judge Dale Cohen (0:43)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QWywKdrUoc1N

Florida Takes The Lead by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (5:28)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dVx5xse8Rtak

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Slams Vaccine Passports by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (5:52)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hGMSapIRGjjA

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vaccineside effectsdel bigtreethe highwireinjectionmrnaspike proteinearthnewspaper
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