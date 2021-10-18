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Tapani - The Good Stuff | 432hz
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23 views • October 18, 2021
Song: The Good Stuff
Artist: Tapani
Original Format: ProTracker MOD / 440hz
MOD DATA:
4 Channels / 18 Patterns
31 Samples
Demoscene ID: 1-2-ikko.mod
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Public Domain
Hashtags: #modarchive #music #demoscene
Metatags Space Separated: modarchive music demoscene
Metatags Comma Separated: modarchive, music, demoscene
LISTEN / DOWNLOAD:
On ModArchive: https://modarchive.org/index.php?request=view_by_moduleid&;query=95967
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/M8nCKDssZqrw/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1296956285773680652?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tapani---The-Good-Stuff---432hz---1-2-ikko--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnx0ih-tapani-the-good-stuff-432hz.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/A0CucOF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/eea447e5-d2a6-404b-a3dc-c0d94b0c471c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/caAxD4NgqzbdcRy
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=7b18f4242a7277496cc7701d7c5e96d7a796ff4a88ef89f4e3e4d3c189c28f22&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/457/tapani-the-good-stuff-432hz
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/50791_song-the-good-stuff-artist-tapani-original-format-protracker-mod-440hz-mod-data.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Artist: Tapani
Original Format: ProTracker MOD / 440hz
MOD DATA:
4 Channels / 18 Patterns
31 Samples
Demoscene ID: 1-2-ikko.mod
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Public Domain
Hashtags: #modarchive #music #demoscene
Metatags Space Separated: modarchive music demoscene
Metatags Comma Separated: modarchive, music, demoscene
LISTEN / DOWNLOAD:
On ModArchive: https://modarchive.org/index.php?request=view_by_moduleid&;query=95967
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/M8nCKDssZqrw/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1296956285773680652?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tapani---The-Good-Stuff---432hz---1-2-ikko--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnx0ih-tapani-the-good-stuff-432hz.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/A0CucOF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/eea447e5-d2a6-404b-a3dc-c0d94b0c471c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/caAxD4NgqzbdcRy
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=7b18f4242a7277496cc7701d7c5e96d7a796ff4a88ef89f4e3e4d3c189c28f22&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/457/tapani-the-good-stuff-432hz
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/50791_song-the-good-stuff-artist-tapani-original-format-protracker-mod-440hz-mod-data.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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