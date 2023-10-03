Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 Pruning and dividing my lemongrass: Is it dead already? MVI_3917-9merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
233 Subscribers
Shop now
11 views
Published 14 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/45da33de-cb18-40ec-af5a-ec84ecc63447

My lemongrass grew so well over summer, giving me delicious fresh-brewed teas, that I resolved to divide the pot and plant a second one. However, I began to fear that a late autumn feeding of weak seamungus pellets had killed the pot of plants. There is a good news story to share, however…

Keywords
gardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinlemongrasscucumbersred cabbagemulleinhumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seeddividing clumpsmarrows

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket