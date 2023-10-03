P.1 Pruning and dividing my lemongrass: Is it dead already? MVI_3916

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ee9963f8-84cd-4272-86a8-085ddc2cb392
My lemongrass grew so well over summer,
giving me delicious fresh-brewed teas, that I resolved to divide the pot and
plant a second one. However, I began to fear that a late autumn feeding of weak
seamungus pellets had killed the pot of plants. There is a good news story to share,
however…
