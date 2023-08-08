Create New Account
Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 5 – THE CABAL’S EVIL ENGINE: THE UN
Insight
From the Georgia Guidestones – summarizing the Protocols of Zion in stone! – to the main engine of the Cabal: the United Nations. Set up at the very end of WW2 with one goal alone: to create a One World Government in order to usurp and suppress. Their Blue Helmets and ‘Peace Corps’ leave trails of abuse and destruction. Surrounded by scandals, yet untouchable by Law. Agenda 21, agenda 2030, the Global Sustainability Goals. Do you want evidence for such brutal claims? Then go ahead and watch Part 5...


Next: Part 06 – POPULATION CONTROL AT ITS WORST https://www.brighteon.com/c39721a7-99c0-4df1-8544-4cfb1990d22a


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqRIoxRxua1b/

