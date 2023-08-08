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Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 6 – POPULATION CONTROL AT ITS WORST
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217 views • August 08, 2023

Next: Part 07 – PHILANTHROPY OR MONEY LAUNDERING? https://www.brighteon.com/0afe2c16-af24-43aa-9e01-1f57476fd224

Meet Henry Kissinger, the man who adapted the ancient Protocols of Zion to the 20th and 21st centuries and who advised US presidents and governments on how to steal precious minerals and fossil fuels from the African Continent and how to roll out and execute Population Control. Let’s have a closer look at the UN and their financial support of China’s one child policy, their forced abortions and sterilization of millions of women worldwide, the trauma and bloodshed they left behind. We’ll expose the Population Control NGOs assisting the UN in their aim to cut down on the world population in heinous ways… One of them is Planned Parenthood with its Eugenist Nazi ideology.


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zzFRugqt06Vq/

Keywords
trumpobamatreasonfdacdcfbiclintonqanonciaglobalistwardojbidencabalqjusticecoupnihinvasionfalseflagseditiondeepstategitmounipartycovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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