Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 7 – PHILANTHROPY OR MONEY LAUNDERING?
In this episode, we’ll dive into some of the (over 5,500!) NGOs that have been set up solely to execute the UN’s evil goals. These so-called philanthropic institutions are tax-exempt. They do not need to disclose their donors. They move millions (even billions!) of dollars around, from mother to sister company, to yet another subsidiary, without any legal control or obstruction whatsoever in this massive money laundering scheme. Let’s examine what ‘philanthropy’ truly means…


Next: Part 08 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – VACCINATION SCANDALS https://www.brighteon.com/a62a45ad-3393-4924-9d5d-28d23114ba19


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Awrt6vmFdYpw/

