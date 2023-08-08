Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 8 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – VACCINATION SCANDALS

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Next: Part 09 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – GENETIC MODIFICATION OF LIFE
https://www.brighteon.com/abc75c1a-34be-4ff0-8d15-cca179729d99
Meet the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: one of the most influential NGOs of the 21st century. On the outside a benign philanthropic foundation… but on the inside one of the darkest Cabal tools imaginable. We’ll expose their complicity in vaccination experiments on innocent people across the world. We’ll show you the devastating results: children crippled, sterilized, mutilated for the rest of their lives. Human guinea pigs used to see how many would die as a result of the venom shot into their veins. All of BMGF’s programs were/are fully supported by the UN, the WHO, and UNICEF. Are you still considering donating money to any of these foundations? You won’t… after seeing this episode!
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, Tom Player, Serge Narcissoff
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