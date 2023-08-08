Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 9 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – GENETIC MODIFICATION OF LIFE

Bill Gates’ super fetish for GMOs is further revealed in this episode. From super-chickens to kill-switch mosquitoes. Released on the population of Less Developed Countries, they caused havoc... as always when Gates presents a new idea. Big Pharma companies like Hendrix Genetics and Oxitec, plus the University of Wageningen (NL) and the US Army Medical Research & Development Command made a pact with the Devil and created a whole new variety of biological warfare options. Let’s explore… in Part 9!
Next: Part 10 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – SELLING CHILDREN ON THE INTERNET https://www.brighteon.com/ae053e09-564c-4b3f-b755-c1a2e1024c6c
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.