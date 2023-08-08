Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 9 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – GENETIC MODIFICATION OF LIFE

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Next: Part 10 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – SELLING CHILDREN ON THE INTERNET
https://www.brighteon.com/ae053e09-564c-4b3f-b755-c1a2e1024c6c
Bill Gates’ super fetish for GMOs is further revealed in this episode. From super-chickens to kill-switch mosquitoes. Released on the population of Less Developed Countries, they caused havoc... as always when Gates presents a new idea. Big Pharma companies like Hendrix Genetics and Oxitec, plus the University of Wageningen (NL) and the US Army Medical Research & Development Command made a pact with the Devil and created a whole new variety of biological warfare options. Let’s explore… in Part 9!
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon
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