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Teachers, Leaders and the Health Message in the Church Today
goldenbowlstudiessa
goldenbowlstudiessa
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Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to a study of the most import subject of teachers, leaders and the health message in the church today and should they be supported by the tithe.

Aims of the study is to understand:
Should SDA Pastors/Ministers who violate the Health Message be supported by tithe?
Is the health message a salvation matter?
The Testimonies slighted

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Keywords
bible prophecyseventh day adventistsezekiel 9144 000laodiceamodern israelpresent truthspecial resurrectionsigh and crymeat in due seasona call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchfinal judgment for the churchjudgment of the livingsalvation matterwhat is guilewhat are virginssda most important subjectthe characteristics of the 144 000health reform is it a salvation matter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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