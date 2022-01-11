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Teachers, Leaders and the Health Message in the Church Today
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1 view • January 11, 2022
Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to a study of the most import subject of teachers, leaders and the health message in the church today and should they be supported by the tithe.
Aims of the study is to understand:
Should SDA Pastors/Ministers who violate the Health Message be supported by tithe?
Is the health message a salvation matter?
The Testimonies slighted
Visit our websites
www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
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Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
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Please visit our Channles at
GoldenBowlStudiesSA - Present Truth BrightEon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg
Goldenbowlstudiessa - Present Truth YouTube
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/goldenbowlstudiessa
SighandCrySA - Loadicea BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
Aims of the study is to understand:
Should SDA Pastors/Ministers who violate the Health Message be supported by tithe?
Is the health message a salvation matter?
The Testimonies slighted
Visit our websites
www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
Please visit our Channles at
GoldenBowlStudiesSA - Present Truth BrightEon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg
Goldenbowlstudiessa - Present Truth YouTube
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/goldenbowlstudiessa
SighandCrySA - Loadicea BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
Keywords
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