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AMAZON ALEXA KNOWS WHEN WORLD WAR 3 IS GOING TO START - NSA ANTI RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA? OR IS ALEXA ON CRACK? - MORE LIKE 99 RED BALLOONS FALSE FLAG EVENT
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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353 views • January 14, 2022
99 red balloons - https://www.brighteon.com/edbed0d9-f256-46e1-b885-dccbc08ebb6b

Pope Francis and the Covid Conspiracy -https://www.brighteon.com/e0fe9437-864c-4dac-a786-4df603baa893

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberg on bio-hacking -https://www.brighteon.com/b53bbf2e-0c03-4ade-a7df-1b37cfd2dfe6

There's Something Much Bigger Going On Here | Dr. Robert Malone 2022- https://www.brighteon.com/5d71ca55-810e-4589-b4ce-c185ec8c458b

Fauci's death funnel, proof: Fauci funded, continues to fund Gain-of-function research - https://www.brighteon.com/272ea8be-e705-4776-85e0-e8be1af43d29

VACCINEE AUTOPSIES: KILLER LYMPHOCYTES INVADE VITAL ORGANS, DRS SUCHARIT BHAKDI & MICHAEL PALMER - https://www.brighteon.com/8e1fc6fa-3992-4d20-9cdf-fbd7de9288f0

SGT Report BOMBSHELL METHODICAL DECEPTION 9/11 -- Rebekah Roth.
https://www.brighteon.com/24f33e4c-fba6-4ac8-bd1f-06d47afdfb10

CRASH! ANOTHER PILOT VAXXIDENT! - https://www.brighteon.com/663ba7de-1ee3-42c8-ba88-f1621377ea82

A MAN WHO CAN SEE drops truth bombs at UK Department of Education - https://www.brighteon.com/fb7425d2-ff65-4a91-a595-83eee498881f

EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb

EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54

UK Gov’t “Scare Tactics” Used To Enforce Mass Compliance -https://www.brighteon.com/1fa93231-e510-41e1-9f33-08e283083e81
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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