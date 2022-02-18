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CANADA - EVERYONES GOT V-AIDS HIV POSITIVE THAT LEADS TO IMMUNITY DESTRUCTION AND DEATH FROM THE MRNA COVID DEATH SHOTS - THE JABBED NEED JUSTICE! EVERYONE'S GOT AIDS.
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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254 views • February 18, 2022
CANADA - EVERYONES GOT V-AIDS HIV POSITIVE IN THE MRNA COVID JABS
THIS IS CRIMES TO HUMANITY FROM LESS THAN A COMMON COLD TO FULL BLOWN AIDS - HOW IS THAT SAFE AND EFFECTIVE UNLESS YOU WANT TO KILL THE MASSES AND EXTORT THE REST WITH HIV SHOTS - YOU ARE ALL BEING TRICKED AND USED - THIS IS A DE-POP PLAN!
They are taking Australian children! - https://www.brighteon.com/7896ee63-ea68-47d3-b991-40e73b559759

THE REAL EVIL BEHIND THE GREAT DECEPTION - USA TO LONDON - https://www.brighteon.com/c9ede85e-2978-46a4-a551-8f4536349050

NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS - MUST WATCH! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XlJhfBuNViIb/

vaxxed man now holds bluetooth electrical charge - https://www.brighteon.com/421e0a43-4ae5-4f69-918f-48b644dfe0f4

vaxxed pilots are just dropping out of the skys - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qvav7poJ6dDJ/
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy