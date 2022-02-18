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CANADA - EVERYONES GOT V-AIDS HIV POSITIVE THAT LEADS TO IMMUNITY DESTRUCTION AND DEATH FROM THE MRNA COVID DEATH SHOTS - THE JABBED NEED JUSTICE! EVERYONE'S GOT AIDS.
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254 views • February 18, 2022
CANADA - EVERYONES GOT V-AIDS HIV POSITIVE IN THE MRNA COVID JABS
THIS IS CRIMES TO HUMANITY FROM LESS THAN A COMMON COLD TO FULL BLOWN AIDS - HOW IS THAT SAFE AND EFFECTIVE UNLESS YOU WANT TO KILL THE MASSES AND EXTORT THE REST WITH HIV SHOTS - YOU ARE ALL BEING TRICKED AND USED - THIS IS A DE-POP PLAN!
They are taking Australian children! - https://www.brighteon.com/7896ee63-ea68-47d3-b991-40e73b559759
THE REAL EVIL BEHIND THE GREAT DECEPTION - USA TO LONDON - https://www.brighteon.com/c9ede85e-2978-46a4-a551-8f4536349050
NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS - MUST WATCH! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XlJhfBuNViIb/
vaxxed man now holds bluetooth electrical charge - https://www.brighteon.com/421e0a43-4ae5-4f69-918f-48b644dfe0f4
vaxxed pilots are just dropping out of the skys - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qvav7poJ6dDJ/
THIS IS CRIMES TO HUMANITY FROM LESS THAN A COMMON COLD TO FULL BLOWN AIDS - HOW IS THAT SAFE AND EFFECTIVE UNLESS YOU WANT TO KILL THE MASSES AND EXTORT THE REST WITH HIV SHOTS - YOU ARE ALL BEING TRICKED AND USED - THIS IS A DE-POP PLAN!
They are taking Australian children! - https://www.brighteon.com/7896ee63-ea68-47d3-b991-40e73b559759
THE REAL EVIL BEHIND THE GREAT DECEPTION - USA TO LONDON - https://www.brighteon.com/c9ede85e-2978-46a4-a551-8f4536349050
NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS - MUST WATCH! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XlJhfBuNViIb/
vaxxed man now holds bluetooth electrical charge - https://www.brighteon.com/421e0a43-4ae5-4f69-918f-48b644dfe0f4
vaxxed pilots are just dropping out of the skys - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qvav7poJ6dDJ/
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