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Zionist Movement - The London Connection
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153 views • February 21, 2022
Zionism is a modern movement that gained traction among a minority of secular Jews in the late 19th century. Quite unusual that UK Prime Minister tells Netanyahu the Balfour Declaration was 'composed' at a desk in the British Premier;s office. Arthur Balfour was Foreign Secretary who sent the proposal to Lord Rothschild.
Sources: THE TRUMP JONES DECEPTION (Trailer)
https://www.brighteon.com/8ee4a9be-0d7d-43ef-abac-061e90c63583 and
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2017/10/100-years-balfour-declaration-explained-171028055805843.html
Sources: THE TRUMP JONES DECEPTION (Trailer)
https://www.brighteon.com/8ee4a9be-0d7d-43ef-abac-061e90c63583 and
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2017/10/100-years-balfour-declaration-explained-171028055805843.html
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