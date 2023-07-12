P.1 Just about the last of my winter plantings of potatoes in tubs, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2794-9merged

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d7c5639f-23f1-4f93-9094-46e30099cd41

It’s nearly mid-July, my cut-off point to plant winter potatoes this year, and with only an hour or so available, so it was all two hands on deck to prepare another 3 pots, with 7 tubers per pot. I got them done before dark, which was satisfying. This brings my potato tub count to 40 this season. Here’s hoping they produce tubers for me.