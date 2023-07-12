P.2 Just about the last of my winter plantings of potatoes in tubs, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2800-9merged

Create New Account
P.2 Just about the last of my winter plantings of potatoes in tubs, in Perth in my survival garden
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Wednesday

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/edaf64c2-18d1-4cc2-9830-9bcf3334b5d1

It’s nearly mid-July, my cut-off point to plant winter potatoes this year, and with only an hour or so available, so it was all two hands on deck to prepare another 3 pots, with 7 tubers per pot. I got them done before dark, which was satisfying. This brings my potato tub count to 40 this season. Here’s hoping they produce tubers for me.

Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomemulchcompostcold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertiliser

