P.2 Just about the last of my winter plantings of potatoes in tubs, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2800-9merged

It’s nearly mid-July, my cut-off point to plant winter potatoes this year, and with only an hour or so available, so it was all two hands on deck to prepare another 3 pots, with 7 tubers per pot. I got them done before dark, which was satisfying. This brings my potato tub count to 40 this season. Here’s hoping they produce tubers for me.