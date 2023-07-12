P.2 Just about the last of my winter plantings of potatoes in tubs, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2800-9merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/edaf64c2-18d1-4cc2-9830-9bcf3334b5d1
It’s nearly mid-July, my cut-off point to plant winter potatoes this year, and with only an hour or so available, so it was all two hands on deck to prepare another 3 pots, with 7 tubers per pot. I got them done before dark, which was satisfying. This brings my potato tub count to 40 this season. Here’s hoping they produce tubers for me.
