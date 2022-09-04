In an interview Donald Trump had a few years ago (clip included in this video) he said he would be willing to give up everything to see who is loyal. Looks to me like he had the courage to do just that. He risked much to take on the arrows that have been shot at him for years.That kind of courage is laying dormant in everyone. Few tap into it. How about you?

⚔️ Is 45 still President?

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/c039cf69-5d25-4c41-8771-8cbcb199db51

⚔️ 3 of 7 Perception and the Armour Of God

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13

⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d

⚔️ Healing Is A Trap

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e3908864-aa48-47d7-8c1a-84f70ec66474





⚔️ Thrivalism

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/cf7b9f70-deba-4a3a-b0f6-ac43d347783







𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏





.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

Namaste ♥





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞

🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞

🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞





✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3

Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."



