🕊 Are You Healing?

If you are working on 'Healing' from any trauma related event that took place in your life, this message is for you. The message will awaken you to your power to overcome trauma and finally move on. Healers and light workers will also benefit greatly from this message. ☕️🕊 My Wish For You Is Peace Profound.

Once Empowered you will be ready to move onto the next stage of this great awakening. The next stage is creating a new world where more can and will thrive.

I call that "Thrivalism."

Thrivalism no doubt is the seeds planned ahead in Nesara/Gesara. The Global change Is up to us. It's in our hands to create.

👉 See Thrivalism >> >> >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0Rhf_ArEPY





Putting On The Armour Of God series of videos mentioned in this video.

⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4Of God Video ONE👉 https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda

⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96

⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13

⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a

⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d

⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/eb526dbe-5de6-4a91-a901-36977b4052b0

⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bc5c6255-b863-456a-8660-18e199fcbe64





𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

🌹 ☕️ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏





.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮️

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥️





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔️ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔️ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔️ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔️ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3





Also Find me on Youtube, Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."

Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.



