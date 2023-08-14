Got Real Money?

Looming Credit Collapse & Banking Crisis
• Gold Is Replacing The Dollar
Got Bullion?
* The launch of a new gold-backed currency will be announced at the annual BRICS summit on 22-24 August 2023.
* The roll-out of this currency will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.
* The BRICS’ goal is to get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.
* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?
* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.
The full webcasts are linked below.
Wealthion (6 & 7 July 2023)
https://rumble.com/v2yizdh-looming-credit-collapse-to-tank-stocks-and-bonds-alasdair-mcleod.html
https://rumble.com/v33m6f7-the-banking-system-will-have-to-be-rescued-alasdair-macleod.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.