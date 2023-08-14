Got Real Money?

Looming Credit Collapse & Banking Crisis

• Why Gold Is Always Money

• Why The Dollar Is Finished

• Gold Is Replacing The Dollar





Got Bullion?

* The launch of a new gold-backed currency will be announced at the annual BRICS summit on 22-24 August 2023.

* The roll-out of this currency will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.

* The BRICS’ goal is to get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





The full webcasts are linked below.

Wealthion (6 & 7 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v2yizdh-looming-credit-collapse-to-tank-stocks-and-bonds-alasdair-mcleod.html

https://rumble.com/v33m6f7-the-banking-system-will-have-to-be-rescued-alasdair-macleod.html

