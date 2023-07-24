Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Money vs. Currency
channel image
Son of the Republic
501 Subscribers
21 views
Published 17 hours ago

Money and currency are fundamentally different — and the distinction matters.


Money: Functions

* Medium of exchange

* Store of value

* Unit of account


Money: Attributes

* Divisible

* Durable

* Fungible

* Portable


• WATCH: Hidden Secrets Of Money | Episode 1


The full webcast is linked below.


The U.S. Dollar Is Under Attack From Washington! | Rick Rule & Mike Maloney (20 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v31cqih-the-us-dollar-is-under-attack-from-washington-rick-rule-and-mike-maloney.html

Keywords
libertyfiat currencyfederal reservegoldsilvertyrannyusuryinflationenslavementeconomic warfarebanksterprecious metalsreal moneyeconomic slaverycentral bankmike maloneysound moneyfinancial slaverywealth transferbanking cartelpurchasing powerrick ruledevaluationfinancial warfaremoney changer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket