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Details of Mass Formation [Psychosis] - Drs Desmet, Malone, McCullough
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94 views • January 08, 2022
Red Voice Media hosts a detailed dive into Mass Formation [Psychosis] with Drs Mattais Desmet, Robert Malone and Peter McCullough. They attempt to understand the phenomena... it has all the hallmarks of a Cult and this may help to break the delusion.
Hear an earlier discussion with Dr Desmet on the German Coronavirus Investigative Committee https://www.brighteon.com/9809c602-332f-4f2c-bd6c-ea2b2307b2ef
Credit Red Voice Media and the Doctors involved in the discussion
https://www.redvoicemedia.com
Hear an earlier discussion with Dr Desmet on the German Coronavirus Investigative Committee https://www.brighteon.com/9809c602-332f-4f2c-bd6c-ea2b2307b2ef
Credit Red Voice Media and the Doctors involved in the discussion
https://www.redvoicemedia.com
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