© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof Mattias Desmet - The Mass Hypnosis by the Media and Governments [CLIP]
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • August 05, 2021
Professor Mattias Desmet discusses with the Corona Investigative Committee in Germany the mass delusion and hypnosis that has hit all walks of life all to do with the cult of Corona.
This is a clip from the full episode 63 of the German Corona Investigative Committee.
Credit CIC and Prof Mattias Desmet
Full episode can be found
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/sca63_converted_720p:0
This is a clip from the full episode 63 of the German Corona Investigative Committee.
Credit CIC and Prof Mattias Desmet
Full episode can be found
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/sca63_converted_720p:0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.