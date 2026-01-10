BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ICE murdered Renee Nicole Good
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
407 followers
63 views • 1 day ago

A woman shot in the face by ICE in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Huge political consequences. ICE seems to be DJT's brownshirts. At the same time, MMS's power to spin the narrative now begin to fail because citizen journalists' "on-site" videos and analyses outcompete MMS. Kegan Kelly has exposed herself as an NWO PsyOp. This event is political super dynamite because DJT is starting to lose control. Minnesota Governor Walz has put the National Guard on alert (to protect Minnesota AGAINST ICE). VP Vance: -"Shot woman terrorist". Mayor of Minneapolis: -"She was murdered". Political red hot: State versus Washington DC. Copy of the 1861 Civil War situation. This event is happening NOW as G/S begins to explode properly.


ICE murdered Renee Nicole Good

https://rumble.com/v744lho-ice-murdered-renee-nicole-good.html

https://www.brighteon.com/ec90d5fd-1ccb-4bcc-bd43-a5330c20f4a2

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FyicyRtgAsgH

https://odysee.com/@Fritjof:b/ICE-%28Sequence-1%29-4:6?r=35bHE6gFTetcxPzE2w3PVFEEnrN5SRev

Keywords
icemurderedrenee nicole good
