© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A woman shot in the face by ICE in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Huge political consequences. ICE seems to be DJT's brownshirts. At the same time, MMS's power to spin the narrative now begin to fail because citizen journalists' "on-site" videos and analyses outcompete MMS. Kegan Kelly has exposed herself as an NWO PsyOp. This event is political super dynamite because DJT is starting to lose control. Minnesota Governor Walz has put the National Guard on alert (to protect Minnesota AGAINST ICE). VP Vance: -"Shot woman terrorist". Mayor of Minneapolis: -"She was murdered". Political red hot: State versus Washington DC. Copy of the 1861 Civil War situation. This event is happening NOW as G/S begins to explode properly.
ICE murdered Renee Nicole Good
https://rumble.com/v744lho-ice-murdered-renee-nicole-good.html
https://www.brighteon.com/ec90d5fd-1ccb-4bcc-bd43-a5330c20f4a2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FyicyRtgAsgH
https://odysee.com/@Fritjof:b/ICE-%28Sequence-1%29-4:6?r=35bHE6gFTetcxPzE2w3PVFEEnrN5SRev