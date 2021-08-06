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AT LEAST 45,000 Unreported Covid Vaccine Deaths - and MORE! (Condensed)
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81 views • August 06, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His worldwide network of lawyers has listened to a hundred experts from every field of science. They have collected undeniable evidence that the Covid pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation. According to Dr. Fuellmich, a second Nuremberg trial may be needed, to prosecute all who are complicit in this unprecedented crime against humanity.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich/
See "Prevent Global Genocide" https://www.brighteon.com/7e46be55-1bbd-494b-ac87-20e2b91142a3 for the full interview with Dr. Ardis, including the translations to German and more details about the medical journey of Dr. Ardis and health experiences within his own family.
Among the incredible revelations, Dr. Ardis explains how Dr. Anthony Fauci KNEW the experimental drug Remdesivir was DEADLY, yet he mandated it anyway as the ONLY "allowed" CV-19 treatment to be used in American hospitals. Dr. Ardis also explains how the FDA knew months before the experimental COVID "vaccines" were used that they were also deadly and would cause all manner of terrible diseases. Interviewing Dr. Ardis are Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. Justus R. Hoffmann, and Viviane Fischer.
This interview is from the Corona Committee "Session #63" (Sitzung 63) on July 30th, 2021.
Corona Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
Dr. Bryan Ardis is CEO of ArdisLabs.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich/
See "Prevent Global Genocide" https://www.brighteon.com/7e46be55-1bbd-494b-ac87-20e2b91142a3 for the full interview with Dr. Ardis, including the translations to German and more details about the medical journey of Dr. Ardis and health experiences within his own family.
Among the incredible revelations, Dr. Ardis explains how Dr. Anthony Fauci KNEW the experimental drug Remdesivir was DEADLY, yet he mandated it anyway as the ONLY "allowed" CV-19 treatment to be used in American hospitals. Dr. Ardis also explains how the FDA knew months before the experimental COVID "vaccines" were used that they were also deadly and would cause all manner of terrible diseases. Interviewing Dr. Ardis are Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. Justus R. Hoffmann, and Viviane Fischer.
This interview is from the Corona Committee "Session #63" (Sitzung 63) on July 30th, 2021.
Corona Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
Dr. Bryan Ardis is CEO of ArdisLabs.com
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