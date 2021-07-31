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MIND BLOWING! Full Interview of Dr. Bryan Ardis by German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich
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31332 views • July 31, 2021
Among the incredible revelations, Dr. Ardis explains how Dr. Anthony Fauci KNEW the experimental drug Remdesivir was DEADLY, yet he mandated it anyway as the ONLY "allowed" CV-19 treatment to be used in American hospitals. Dr. Ardis also explains how the FDA knew months before the experimental COVID "vaccines" were used that they were also deadly and would cause all manner of terrible diseases.
This interview is from the Corona Committee "Session #63" (Sitzung 63) on July 30th, 2021.
Corona Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
Dr. Bryan Ardis is CEO of ArdisLabs.com
This interview is from the Corona Committee "Session #63" (Sitzung 63) on July 30th, 2021.
Corona Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
Dr. Bryan Ardis is CEO of ArdisLabs.com
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