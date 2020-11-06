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Somebody Took My Ballot" — NV Woman Says Her Vote Was Stolen
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175 views • November 06, 2020
Somebody Took My Ballot" — NV Woman Says Her Vote Was Stolen. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/ec5744a0-533b-4f26-9705-c9b00237340a Nevada voter Jill Stokke spoke at a Thursday press conference held by the Nevada Trump campaign. Stokke said she was turned away at the polls because someone had already sent in a mail-in ballot in her name. Published on Nov 5, 2020
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