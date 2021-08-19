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VACCINE SHEDDING,, as explained by Dr. Tomas Cowan..
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1383 views • August 19, 2021
As soon as Fauci started saying "Super Spreader" I knew there was something wrong.. especialy since I watched Dr Cowans vids on Contagion Myth about Viruses..
https://www.brighteon.com/e482d908-a083-47b0-bfd9-f9f2ee08d536
There are none! All Fauci is doing is trying to divide us.. first the unvaccinated are a danger.. to the vaccinated?! what a joke.. Then he reverses it!! Here is a clear Honest,concise exploanation that you can trust. Not an opinion pulled out from the dark.
https://www.brighteon.com/e482d908-a083-47b0-bfd9-f9f2ee08d536
There are none! All Fauci is doing is trying to divide us.. first the unvaccinated are a danger.. to the vaccinated?! what a joke.. Then he reverses it!! Here is a clear Honest,concise exploanation that you can trust. Not an opinion pulled out from the dark.
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