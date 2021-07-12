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Dr. Thomas Cowan .The Contagion Myth.. This is amazing! There are NO Viruses! This explanation is perfect! Contagion Myth
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365 views • July 12, 2021
Dont be fooled by Medical jargon designed to keep you ignorant of the LIES you are being told to profit from poisoning your body!! PLEASE Share!! This is common sense science explained so well a 12 year old can understand it!
Shedding: https://www.brighteon.com/ec4b393c-fe29-4e1b-9ffc-c0fe6ce80bee
Shedding: https://www.brighteon.com/ec4b393c-fe29-4e1b-9ffc-c0fe6ce80bee
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