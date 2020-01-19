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Deep State Planning A False Flag In Virginia
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286 views • January 19, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
January 18 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the Deep State orchestrated false flag potential that could break out at the upcoming 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond VA and how the Democrats will use the crisis to render judgement on Trump and attempt to remove him form office during the Senate Impeachment Trial that will start the day after the Virginia Capital rally. See also: Deep State Secret Weapon: https://www.brighteon.com/632ffa24-be50-4efa-8387-d0b85e148e07
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www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
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January 18 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the Deep State orchestrated false flag potential that could break out at the upcoming 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond VA and how the Democrats will use the crisis to render judgement on Trump and attempt to remove him form office during the Senate Impeachment Trial that will start the day after the Virginia Capital rally. See also: Deep State Secret Weapon: https://www.brighteon.com/632ffa24-be50-4efa-8387-d0b85e148e07
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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