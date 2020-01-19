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Deep State's Plan To Launch Secret Weapon During Trump Trial
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651 views • January 19, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
January 18 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the deep state's plan for Trump's impeachment.
Part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ec370d7f-ffa0-485b-9db8-0b5d5a7cbace false flag being planned in Virginia. Also watch this crucial political science 101 comparison between liberals and leftists: https://www.brighteon.com/8c29f6cb-f126-486e-8740-432de64c3d88
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
January 18 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the deep state's plan for Trump's impeachment.
Part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ec370d7f-ffa0-485b-9db8-0b5d5a7cbace false flag being planned in Virginia. Also watch this crucial political science 101 comparison between liberals and leftists: https://www.brighteon.com/8c29f6cb-f126-486e-8740-432de64c3d88
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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